The counting of votes in the first phase of Madhya Pradesh local body elections began on Sunday at 9 am. Elections to 133 civic bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipal councils, and 86 towns councils in the first phase were held on July 6. Viewers can catch live updates of the results of the local body polls on the official YouTube channel of IBC24.

Watch Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election Results 2022 Live News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)