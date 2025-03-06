In Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, dance teacher Arjun Jaiswal was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for inappropriately touching female students. Parents accused Jaiswal of taking students to secluded areas like bus parking lots or washrooms to commit the offenses. Following a complaint from a Class 2 student's family, an altercation occurred at the school where Jaiswal was slapped and thrashed by an angry parent. A video of the incident showed a woman confronting and beating Jaiswal after learning about his actions. Police have registered a case against Jaiswal based on the parents' complaint and have initiated legal proceedings. Police Officer Asha Singh confirmed the arrest and ongoing legal action in a video statement. The school administration has suspended Jaiswal. Chittorgarh: Man Thrashed, Handed Over to Police by Locals for Trying To Rape 2.5-Year-Old Girl in Rajasthan City.

Male Dance Teacher Thrashed For Inappropriately Touching Students

यूपी में छात्राओं से की डांस शिक्षक ने छेड़खानी, परिजनों ने पीटा !! महाराजगंज का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो !! सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में देखा जा रहा है कि शहर स्थित एक चर्चित स्कूल में कुछ अभिभावक बच्चों के साथ मौजूद हैं !! इस दौरान अभिभावक स्कूल के डांस टीचर पर… pic.twitter.com/8uirp7pabw — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) March 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

