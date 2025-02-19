A 2.5-year-old girl was allegedly targeted in an assault attempt in the Chanderia police station area. Locals intervened, apprehended the accused, and handed him over to the police after a brief altercation. Following the incident, a large crowd gathered outside the police station, demanding strict action. Authorities have taken the accused into custody and are proceeding with legal action. Dog Attack in Rajasthan: Six-Year-Old Boy on Way To School Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs, Dies.

Man Attempts To Rape 2.5-Year-Old, Locals Catch Accused

Chittorgarh, Rajasthan: A 2.5-year-old girl was allegedly almost raped by a man in Chittorgarh's Chanderia police station area. Locals caught the accused, beat him up, and handed him over to the police. A large crowd protested outside the station, demanding action. The police… pic.twitter.com/W7ACfhQanN — IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

