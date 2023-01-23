The Mumbai police recently arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a 20-month-old child in the city. According to reports, the incident took place under Worli Police Station area. A case registered against the accused under Section 376 of the IPC and the POCSO Act. "Further investigation underway," officials of Mumbai police said. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

Check Tweet:

