A farmer from Balewadi on Tuesday hired a helicopter to bring his newborn granddaughter and daughter-in-law to his house in Balewadi from the maternal house of the daughter-in-law in Shewalwadi in Pune. Overjoyed with the birth of a granddaughter, Ajit Pandurang Balwadkar, hired a helicopter to accord a grand welcome to his newborn granddaughter at his house.

