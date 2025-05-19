A fire broke out in the security scanning machine at the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday, May 19. The cause of the fire is reported to be a short circuit. "The scanning machine caught fire. Nothing is connected to the establishment. There is a short circuit in the scanning machine due to an issue. Everything is under control, and everyone is safe," Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said. Further details awaited.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)