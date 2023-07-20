In yet another incident of drag and drive case, a woman riding a scooter was hit by a car and was dragged for 50 feet in Maharashtra's Nagpur. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, where the car can be seen moving at speed as it continues to drag the scooty paying no heed to attempts made by other commuters to stop him. However, at a distance, the car stops and bystanders rush to the woman's rescue. Noida Hit-and-Drag Video: Angry Over Mishap, Man Drags Youth on Car's Bonnet for Straight 300 Metres.

Car Drags Woman

