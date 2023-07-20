A disturbing video surfaced on social media last Wednesday, showing an incident in Garhi Chaukhandi, Kotwali Phase-3 area of Noida. The video captured a shocking altercation involving two car owners. The unfortunate event unfolded when the car rear-ended the other one, leading to a heated argument between the men involved. When the man whose car was hot behind protested, the man inside the vehicle pushed the accelerator and dragged him straight for 300 metres. Car Stuck Under Truck After Collision Dragged for Few Kilometres in Karnataka's Udupi; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Noida Hit-and-Drag Video:

नोएडा में सड़क हादसा, युवक के विरोध करने पर कार सवार बोनेट पर ले गया, हादसे के बाद लगा भीषण जाम, कोतवाली फेस 3 का मामला :वायरल वीडियो pic.twitter.com/CJc90UBNSS — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)