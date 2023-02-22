Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday passed resolution to rename Mumbai's Churchgate station as Chintamanrao Deshmukh station. Chintamanrao Dwarakanath Deshmukh was the first Governor of Reserve Bank of India in 1943. He also became India’s Finance Minister during 1950-56. The resolution was passed during the first national executive meeting of Shiv Sena under Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay Election Commission Decision on Shiv Sena Name and Symbol Allotted to Eknath Shinde Faction.

Churchgate Station To Be Renamed As Chintamanrao Deshmukh Station

