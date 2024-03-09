A massive fire broke out in a firecracker warehouse in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The warehouse is located on Bagal Chowk Sahu Mill Road in the Kolhapur region. According to authorities, the fire brigade vehicles are present on the spot, and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Chemical Factory in Kolhapur; Four Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot.

Fire Erupts in Firecracker Warehouse in Kolhapur

