A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Kolhapur. Four fire tenders reached the spot. Panic gripped residents as thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. Till there are no reports of any injuries in the black. senior officials have rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are currently underway.

January 24, 2022

