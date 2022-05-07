A massive blaze erupted in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office building in the Santacruz area in Mumbai on Saturday morning, news agency ANI reported. At least eight fire tenders were deployed. Fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties were reported.

