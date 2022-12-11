A Bus carrying 48 students overturned in the Khopoli police station area of Raigad district on Sunday evening. Many students got injured, some in critical condition. Students were rushed to a hospital for treatment. More details are awaited. Maharashtra Road Accident: MSRTC Bus Hits Seven Vehicles on Nashik-Pune Highway Near Palse Village, Two Charred to Death.

