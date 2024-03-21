A fire erupted in a godown located in the Triveninagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra, on Thursday, March 21. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to tackle the blaze, which was eventually doused later. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported as a result of the fire. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Taloja Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts in Godown in Pune's Triveninagar Area

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out in a godown in the Triveninagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. The fire was doused later. No casualties have been reported. (Source: Fire Department, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune) pic.twitter.com/kTFz4QXfpW — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

