New Delhi, January 21: An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft made an emergency landing after crashing into a pond behind KP Ground in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday afternoon. Both pilots on board escaped unhurt, officials confirmed, and were rescued promptly with the help of local residents. According to initial information, the microlight aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at around 12:15 pm.

The aircraft fell into a nearby pond, triggering panic among residents living in the surrounding area. However, swift action by locals ensured that the pilots were brought to safety within minutes. A local eyewitness described the incident, saying, “Around 12:15 pm, we heard a loud noise while we were at our homes and came out to see what had happened. When we reached the spot, we saw two people, including an elderly man. They had been flying an aircraft which had fallen into the pond behind us. All of us together pulled them out and rescued them.” Prayagraj IAF Plane Crash: Indian Air Force’s Trainee Aircraft Crashes in Uttar Pradesh.

Another local resident highlighted the urgency of the rescue operation and the readiness of people at the scene. “The moment the aircraft fell, we ran there and rescued the pilots. We carried bricks and stones, because if needed, we would have broken the glass to save them, but that situation did not come. They are safe,” the eyewitness said and pointed to the pond in which the two flyers and the plane had fallen. Authorities said there was no damage to nearby houses or injuries to civilians. Police and administrative officials soon reached the site and cordoned off the area to prevent crowding. IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Video Surfaces.

The aircraft was later secured, and efforts were initiated to assess the cause of the forced landing. Both pilots are safe and have not suffered any injuries. A preliminary enquiry has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to the emergency landing. Microlight aircraft are lightweight, two-seater aircraft commonly used by the Indian Air Force for training, surveillance, and familiarisation flights, particularly at air force stations and training zones. Such aircraft are designed for low-altitude flying and are equipped with basic safety mechanisms. The incident once again highlighted the role of quick civilian response in averting casualties, as locals acted immediately to rescue the pilots before emergency services arrived.

