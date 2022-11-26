Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who started the independent Marathwada movement faced an attempt of ink attack during his press conference held in Solapur on Saturday. Reportedly, workers of the Sambhaji Brigade threw the ink on the advocate. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Ink Attack on Rakesh Tikait: All India Kisan Sabha Condemns Attack on Farmer Leader.

Ink Thrown On Gunaratna Sadavarte:

