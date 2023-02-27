A gang of three armed men committed a robbery at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. The robbery was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the office of the fuel station. In the video, three masked men could be seen barging into the office. They threaten the petrol pump attendants with guns and flee with the cash. Taking cognisance of the robbery video, the cops have swung into action and a detailed probe has been launched. Maharashtra: Robbers Attack Petrol Pump Workers With Sharp Objects, Loot Cash in Pune; Shocking Robbery Caught on Camera (Watch Video).

Miscreants Rob Petrol Pump at Gun-Point:

