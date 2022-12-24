Several petrol pump employees were injured after they were attacked with sharp objects during an armed robbery at Pune's Bhor. In the video, the masked robbers can be seen barging into the office and attacking the employees. As one employee tried to resist the attack, the robbers overpower him. The accused then loot cash and flee. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed inside the office. Robbery Caught on Camera: Gang of Armed Robbers Steal Money From Four Petrol Pumps in Singe Night in Haryana’s Rewari (Watch CCTV Video).

Robbers Attack Petrol Pump Workers:

