COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra reports 14,317 new #COVID19 cases, 7193 discharges and 57 deaths in last 24 hours. Total cases 22,66,374 Total recoveries 21,06,400 Death toll 52,667 Active cases 1,06,070 pic.twitter.com/ANPXCVeRDl — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)