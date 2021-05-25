Maharashtra Reports 24,136 New COVID-19 Cases, 36,176 Discharges & 601 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Maharashtra reports 24,136 new COVID cases, 36,176 patient discharges, and 601 deaths in the past 24 hours Active cases: 3,14,368 Total discharges: 52,18,768 Death toll: 90,349 pic.twitter.com/GXDG9Nx857 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

