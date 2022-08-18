RPF constable's bravery has saved one more life from meeting an accident in Maharashtra's Gondia railway station. In a video shared by RPF India, RPF constable Pramod Kumar can be seen diving near a moving train as he held the hand of the woman, who was trying to deboard the train, & pulls her towards the safe zone. Through the video, awareness has been spread across the public, so that no such incidents happen in the future.

Watch video:

#LifeSavingAct of #RPF Constable Pramod Kumar Saving life of a lady passenger from going under the wheels of a moving train while she was trying to de-board at Gondia Railway Station.#BeResponsible #BeSafe#MissionJeewanRaksha #HeroesinUniform @RailMinIndia @rpfsecrhq pic.twitter.com/bBWFO3Vf2g — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) August 18, 2022

