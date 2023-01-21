A shocking incident has come to the fore from Pune where a group of teachers was seen thrashing a class 11 student as other students record the incident on their mobile. The incident took place at Dnyanmandir Junior College in Junnar on Saturday morning over a minor misunderstanding. Reportedly, the teachers thought that the student was teasing them. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media causing widespread criticism. Lucknow: School Teacher Booked for Slapping and Thrashing Class 5 Girl Student for Not Completing Homework in Krishna Nagar.

Teachers Thrash Class 11 Boy In Pune:

