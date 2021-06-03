Soon after reports emerged that the Maharashtra government has decided to lift all lockdown restrictions in some of its districts from Friday, the DGIPR Maharashtra took to Twitter to clear the air and said that the COVID-19 restrictions will continue in the State as new rules are still under consideration. The DGIPR tweeted that the guidelines in connection with the phase-wise unlock in the state will be issued soon.

राज्यात टप्पेनिहाय निर्बंध शिथिल करण्याच्या बाबतीत प्रस्ताव विचाराधीन असून जिल्ह्यांच्या संबंधित प्रशासकीय घटकांकडून पूर्ण आढावा घेऊन अंमलबजावणीचा विचार होणार. स्थानिक प्रशासनाकडून याविषयीची माहिती तपासून घेण्यात येत आहे. त्यानंतरच अधिकृत निर्णय होणार आहे-राज्य शासनाचे स्पष्टीकरण — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) June 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)