RPF Constable Magan Singh and Kuldeep of the 15th Corps of Rescue Force, posted on duty at Ujjain railway station, along with other passengers, saved the lives of two passengers trying to get on/off a moving train and sent the injured passenger for proper treatment. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Man Who Slips and Gets Stuck Between Train and Platform While Boarding in Mumbai.

RPF Officials Save Lives of Passengers

