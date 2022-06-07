The Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday said that a man who disguised as a fan clicked selfies with Sidhu Moose Wala and shared information with shooters has been arrested. Besides, the SIT has also identified four shooters who are involved in the killing of the late Punjabi singer.

