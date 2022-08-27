The Manipur High Court on Saturday suspended the sentence of a POCSO accused on medical grounds. While suspending the sentence of the accused the Manipur High Court said that under-trial prisoners' right to life does not diminish even a wee bit when they are in jail as an accused or as a convict for an offence they committed. The court also observed that such people's health concerns must be taken care of by the State and if not done so, then by the judiciary.

