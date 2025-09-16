Today, September 16, the Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to conduct local body elections in the State by January 31, 2026. The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi further directed the authorities in Maharashtra to complete the delimitation exercise in the State by October 10 this year. The apex court also took exception to the fact that, despite its reasoned order issued on May 6, to notify local body polls within four weeks and conduct elections within four months, the State election commission failed to act promptly in this regard. The top court also clarified that no further extension will be granted in this regard. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: 'Party Will Take Decision on Tie Up With MNS for Civic Body Polls', Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Conduct Local Body Elections in the State by January 31, 2026, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission to conduct local body elections in the State by January 31, 2026. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the authorities in Maharashtra to complete the… pic.twitter.com/PRke16IVqN — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

