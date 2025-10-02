The Maharashtra government has now officially allowed shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The only exception applies to businesses that serve or sell alcohol, such as bars, liquor stores, etc. The Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department issued a circular on Wednesday, October 1, to ensure that local authorities and police do not stop businesses from functioning round the clock. While businesses can keep their doors open at all times, the government has made it mandatory to provide employees weekly off of 24 consecutive hours. This rule, part of the 2017 Act, ensures that the new round-the-clock model does not compromise workers’ rights. Maharashtra Govt Allows State Employees To Reach Office 30 Minutes Late To Ease Rush in Mumbai Local Trains, Private Sector Adjustments Also on Table As Overcrowding Sparks Safety Alarms.

Maharashtra Government Allows 24/7 Operation of Shops, Hotels, and Commercial Establishments

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department of Maharashtra Govt). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

