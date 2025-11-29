On Friday, November 28, the Maharashtra government declared a paid holiday on Tuesday, December 2, for employees of different establishments, businesses and other workplaces in the state to enable them to vote in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats. As per the government resolution (GR) issued on Friday, employees in the districts where voting will take place on Tuesday are entitled to get paid leave to exercise their right to vote. It must be noted that the elections to 246 municipal councils (Nagar Parishads) and 42 nagar panchayats (town councils), spread across Maharashtra, will be held in the first phase of the long-pending urban and rural local body polls. The State Election Commission had announced the election schedule on November 4. While the elections will be held on December 2, the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Names 40 Star Campaigners for Civic Body Polls.

Govt Declares Paid Holiday on December 2 for Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025

Maharashtra has announced a paid holiday on December 2 to allow citizens to cast their votes in municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. Factories, offices, shops and private firms must grant full-day leave or at least 2–3 hours special leave. Polling covers 246 councils… pic.twitter.com/ALfStA2Gs9 — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) November 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)