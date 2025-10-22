The Deepotsav held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park by Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has become the talk of the town. However, the event caught everyone's attention, including MNS, when the Maharashtra Tourism Department promoted the event as one of its own. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MNS lauded the Maharashtra Tourism Department for showcasing a few glimpses of the "Deepotsav" and inviting tourists from Mumbai and beyond to come and experience it. However, the Raj Thackeray-led party said that they were surprised when a department of the Maharashtra government marketed the Deepotsav as if it were their own initiative. The party has accused the Maharashtra government of stealing credit for the Deepotsav event. "If they had given even a small amount of credit to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, we would have certainly been delighted, and it would have reflected the government's magnanimity... In Nashik too, what the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena did was later publicized as an achievement of the then-government. Well, so be it... But it is evident that the ruling party's approach is to claim that your leaders are our leaders, your party is our party. But we never imagined that the government would go so far as to claim others' good programs as their own! So be it...," the post read. In another post, MNS leader Avinash Abhyankar asked, "What is the connection between 'Maharashtra Tourism' and the Deepotsav organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena?". BMC Diwali Bonus 2025: Mumbai Civic Body Announces INR 31,000 Bonus for Employees and Teachers, Special Bhai Dooj Gifts for Health Workers and Kindergarten Staff.

Maharashtra Tourism Department Promotes MNS Deepotsav As Its Own Event

What is the Connection Between 'Maharashtra Tourism' and the Deepotsav Organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena? Asks Avinash Abhyankar

