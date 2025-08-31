Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, is being broadcast live today, August 31, 2025, marking its 125th episode. In this edition, PM Modi will engage with citizens from across the nation, addressing their questions, suggestions, and experiences. The programme highlights inspiring stories, government initiatives, and discussions on social and developmental issues. Citizens can listen to the live broadcast on Akashvani, Doordarshan, All India Radio, and the NewsOnAIR mobile app. The episode is also available for viewing on the official YouTube channels of Akashvani, Doordarshan, PMO, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Narendra Modi from 11 AM onwards. Known for its focus on social issues, government initiatives, and positive change, the programme continues to connect citizens directly with the Prime Minister. As in previous editions, today’s episode is expected to spotlight developmental themes and success stories of ordinary Indians. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Mann Ki Baat 125th episode. Mann Ki Baat 125th Episode: PM Narendra Modi To Address His Monthly Radio Programme Today.

