At least six people lost their lives and several others were injured in a tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday. The incident occurred as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the hilltop shrine, creating an uncontrollable rush that led to chaos and panic. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed the incident and said he was en route to the site to assess the situation. The stampede reportedly happened due to overcrowding on the temple premises. Police and rescue teams reached the spot swiftly to manage the crisis and provide aid to the injured.

Mansa Devi Temple Stampede

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand | The injured are being rushed to the hospital following a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple. 6 people died and several others got injured in the stampede. pic.twitter.com/ScUaYyq2Z3 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2025

