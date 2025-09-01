Amid the ongoing Maratha morcha in Mumbai, activist Manoj Jarange Patil has asked Maratha protesters to follow the Bombay High Court directives. "Don't roam on Mumbai streets, park vehicles in designated areas," he said. This comes after the Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government over the violation of its earlier order to restrict the Maratha reservation protest to Azad Maidan. The high court issued directions to prevent more Maratha quota supporters from entering Mumbai. Justices Ravindra V. Ghuge and Gautam A. Ankhad granted the government two more days to restore order that unruly protests and a large gathering of Maratha quota activists in Mumbai have impacted. Maratha Reservation Protest: Prevent More Quota Protestors From Entering Mumbai, Bombay High Court Tells Maharashtra Government.

Don't Roam on Mumbai Streets, Park Vehicles in Designated Areas, Says Manoj Jarange Patil

News Alert! Manoj Jarange asks Maratha protesters to follow HC directives; Don't roam on Mumbai streets, park vehicles in designated areas. pic.twitter.com/1XtGz9qDsd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 1, 2025

