In a significant victory for the Maratha community, Eknath Shinde-led state government has conceded all demands put forward by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil, after which the community agitation was called off, here early on Saturday, January 27. In the wake of the success, Manoj Jarange supporters celebrated in Mumbai. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed Maratha activist's supporters celebrating after the Maharashtra government accepted his demands. Maratha Reservation March: Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends Protest As Eknath Shinde Led-Government Concedes Marathas’ Demands (Watch Video).

Jarange Patil Supporters Celebrate in Mumbai:

VIDEO | Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's supporters in Mumbai celebrate after the Maharashtra government accepted his demands. pic.twitter.com/iYEKijGgdd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)