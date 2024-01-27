Maratha Reservation March: Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends Protest As Eknath Shinde Led-Government Concedes Marathas’ Demands (Watch Video)

Mumbai, January 27: Tha Maharashtra government has conceded all the demands of the Maratha community, after which the community agitation has been called off, here early on Saturday. The Shiv Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and the government delegation held detailed discussions around midnight which were successful.

Later, the government issued an official notification (Government Resolution), a copy of which was handed over to Jarange-Patil around 5 a.m. Thereafter, he consulted his team and decided to call off the agitation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will go to Navi Mumbai around 8 a.m. and offer a glass of fruit juice to Jarange-Patil, who will end his 3-day hunger strike. Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Serves 24-Hour Ultimatum to Maharashtra Government for Maratha Quotas and Other Demands (Watch Video)

Among those who were engaged in the night long operation included Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, top officers like Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional ar">