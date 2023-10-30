Maratha reservation row turned violent on Monday, October 30, as agitators across the state set fires to various offices and residences of NCP leaders. In one such violent incident, a few workers of Maratha Kranti Morcha thrashed a youth and poured oil on him for objecting to the Kunbi caste certificate to the community. The incident occurred in Solapur, and the video of the same went viral on social media. The victim was identified as Pratap Kanchan. Maratha Quota Stir: MSRTC Suspends Bus Services From Pune to Beed, Latur After Stone Pelting by Protestors.

