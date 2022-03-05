A massive fire broke out in the Bone and Joint hospital Barzulla area of Srinagar city on Friday late night. Patients being evacuated from the hospital.

Here is the Video:

Pls give way to ambulances , Fire brigade and Police vehicles , Avoid going close to site, Avoid gathering at and around the site , All patients have been evacuated safely and shifted to others hospitals, No loss of life reported, Keep praying for speedy dousing of fire Aamin https://t.co/GClXtcoMzL — Sujit Kumar Singh, IPS (@sujitpchauhan) March 4, 2022

In pics- Patients being rescued from Bone and Joints hospital Barzulla Srinagar during massive fire on Friday night. Photos @UmarGanie1 #Srinagar #Kashmir #BoneandJointsHospital pic.twitter.com/LGJgRAvS2e — Umar Ganie (@UmarGanie1) March 4, 2022

