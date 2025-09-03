A senior manager of UCO Bank, Garima Singh Chauhan, was caught red-handed by the CBI while accepting a bribe of INR 2 lakh, the first instalment of a total INR 4 lakh demanded for releasing the remaining INR 10 lakh of a sanctioned loan of INR 1 crore for a flour mill businessman in Mathura. The CBI laid a trap using coloured notes to ensure the authenticity of the bribe and monitored the bank premises for several days before taking action. Chauhan, along with her alleged broker Mohammad Arif, accepted the marked notes at the Kotwali Road branch, triggering their immediate arrest. The bank employees and customers were taken by surprise as plainclothes CBI officials carried out the operation, and both accused were later presented in the Ghaziabad court and sent to Dasna jail for 14 days. Investigators revealed that Arif had been in contact with Chauhan for a long time, and call records along with mobile chats provided further evidence of their conspiracy. Subodh Kumar Goel Arrested: ED Arrests Former UCO Bank CMD on Money Laundering Charges in INR 6,200 Crore Bank Fraud Case.

UCO Bank Manager Caught Taking Bribe in Mathura

मथुरा में CBI ने यूको बैंक की सीनियर मैनेजर गरिमा सिंह चौहान को 2 लाख रुपए रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा। फ्लोर मिल कारोबारी कृष्ण मुरारी शर्मा का 1 करोड़ रुपए का लोन सेंशन हुआ था। इसके बदले 4% यानि 4 लाख रुपए घूस मांगी जा रही थी। pic.twitter.com/7IJOMOy0g6 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 2, 2025

CBI Traps UCO Bank Manager Using Coloured Notes

मथुरा में यूको बैंक की सीनियर मैनेजर रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार, CBI की कार्रवाई से हड़कंप भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ CBI की बड़ी कार्रवाई ने मथुरा के यूको बैंक को हिला कर रख दिया है। सीनियर मैनेजर गरिमा सिंह चौहान को एक करोड़ रुपये के लोन की अंतिम किस्त पास करने के बदले चार लाख… pic.twitter.com/dhPcjrmt3d — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) September 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)