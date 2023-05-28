Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the New Parliament Building and dedicated it to the nation. Taking to social media, PM Narendra Modi shared pictures from the inauguration ceremony. "As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise," PM Modi said. He further said that may the iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. "May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress," he added. RJD Compares New Parliament Building With Coffin on Inauguration Day, Says 'Democracy Being Buried'; BJP Demands Treason Case.

PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament Building:

"As the new building of India's Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of… pic.twitter.com/wcDQocVOWN — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

As the new building of India’s Parliament is inaugurated, our hearts and minds are filled with pride, hope and promise. May this iconic building be a cradle of empowerment, igniting dreams and nurturing them into reality. May it propel our great nation to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/zzGuRoHrUS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2023

