Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling the plaque marking the inauguration. Amid the inauguration of the New Sansad Bhavan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party courted controversy by comparing the new parliament building with a coffin. The RJD Twitter handle shared a picture of the New Sansad Bhavan along with that of a coffin. Speaking about the same, RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav said. "The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions..." This did not go well with BJP and the Narendra Modi-led government. BJP leader Sushil Modi said that a case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin. Congress Slams Narendra Modi, Says ‘Self-Glorifying Authoritarian’ PM Inaugurates New Parliament Building.

What is this?

The Coffin in Our Tweet Is a Representation of Democracy Being Buried

#WATCH | The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions...: RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav on his party comparing the new Parliament with a… pic.twitter.com/bY4yVfFzzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

Case of Treason Should Be Registered

#WATCH | A case of treason should be registered against such people who have compared the new Parliament building with a coffin: BJP leader Sushil Modi on RJD's tweet comparing the new Parliament building with a coffin pic.twitter.com/K9FYLMELxX — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)