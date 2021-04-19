Mayur Shelkhe, Pointsman in Mumbai Division, Saves Child From Being Run Over by Local Train at Vangani Railway Station:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A pointsman in Mumbai Division, Mayur Shelkhe saves life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform 2 of Vangani railway station & fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction. (17.04.2021) (Video source: Central Railway) pic.twitter.com/6bVhTqZzJ4 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Tweet by Piyush Goyal:

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)