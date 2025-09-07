A controversy has erupted near the Delhi-Meerut Expressway over the Abdullah Residency colony, with allegations that members of the Hindu community are being barred from purchasing property. Reports also suggest that land linked to gangster Shariq’s family is part of the project and that a mosque is being constructed within the premises. Energy Minister Somendra Tomar, taking cognizance of the issue, has ordered an inquiry, stressing that development in Meerut cannot be restricted to any one community. He questioned whether the mosque’s construction had proper approval and assured that both district and higher-level investigations would be carried out if necessary. Tomar warned that attempts to divide people or restrict housing based on religion would not be allowed, vowing strict action once the facts are established through the probe. 'This Is Hindu-Dominated Peaceful Area': Vadodara Society Residents Oppose Allotment of Flat to Muslim Woman Under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Hindu Exclusion Allegations Rock Abdullah Residency in Meerut

#WATCH | Meerut | Uttar Pradesh Minister Somendra Tomar says, "A case is under investigation regarding Abdullah Residency colony, where there are reports of people of only a special community being allowed to stay. Action will be taken based on the facts that come forth following… pic.twitter.com/iyFTkCvjWA — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2025

