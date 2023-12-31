A cop in Meerut is under investigation after causing a series of collisions near the SSP residence. The officer, who was driving a car while drunk, hit multiple vehicles and subsequently boasted about being the commissioner’s gunner when confronted by the public. This led to a heated altercation, with the crowd pulling the accused from his vehicle and brutally thrashing him. The video of the cop being thrashed by people has surfaced on social media. Upon receiving information about the incident, additional police forces arrived at the scene and escorted the accused officer and his vehicle to the police station. However, allegations have surfaced that the Lalkurti police station is attempting to protect the accused officer. The investigation is ongoing. UP Shocker: Man Brutally Thrashed at Police Outpost in Meerut, Dies; Three Arrested (Watch Video).

Cop Rams Into Other Vehicles in Meerut

