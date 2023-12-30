In a shocking incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, three individuals were taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a 50-year-old cloth merchant, Abid Mohammed, at a police outpost on Friday night. The police were present during the incident. Mohammed, who had recently undergone bypass surgery, is believed to have suffered a heart attack following the assault. In the aftermath of his death, Mohammed’s family staged a sit-in at the Kotwali police station for over five hours, forcing the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against six individuals. Of these, three have been arrested, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, according to the police. Hyderabad: Man Thrashed by Women for Sending Obscene Messages on WhatsApp, Handed Over to Police (Watch Video).

Man Beaten to Death in Meerut

