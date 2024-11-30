Mumbai local train commuters should brace for disruptions as a mega block will affect services on the Central, Harbour, and Transharbour lines on Sunday, December 1, 2024. On the Central Line, slow services between CSMT and Vidyavihar will be diverted to fast tracks from 10:55 am to 3:25 pm, with adjusted halts at major stations. Harbour Line services between Vashi and Panvel will be suspended from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm, with special trains running between CSMT and Vashi. Transharbour Line services between Thane and Panvel will also remain suspended during the same period. Western and Uran Lines will operate without disruption. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Cyclone Fengal Live Tracker Map on Windy: IMD Issues Alert for Coastal Areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry As Cyclonic Storm Expected To Make Landfall on November 30; Check Real-Time Status.

