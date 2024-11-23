Mumbai’s suburban train services will be affected on Sunday, November 24, 2024, due to a Mega Block for engineering and maintenance works across Central and Transharbour Lines. On the Central Line, local train services on Thane-Diva 5th and 6th lines will be affected from 10:50 AM to 3:20 PM. On the Transharbour Line, services between Thane-Vashi/Nerul, up and down lines will remain suspended from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM. These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are advised to plan accordingly and cooperate with the Railway Administration during this period. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Stabs Man to Death After Argument Over Fourth Seat on Local Train at Ghatkopar Station, Arrested.

Mega Block on Sunday, November 24, 2024

