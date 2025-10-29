On Monday, October 28, the Hyderabad police said that they are organising a Mega Job Mela on Thursday, October 30. The job fair is part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week (October 21-3131, 2025) and is being organised in association with Deccan Blasters. The mega job mela will be held on Thursday from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM at Roop Garden Function Hall, Pillar No. 63, Rethibowli Ring Road, Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad. "The Job Mela aims to provide employment opportunities to freshers and experienced male and female candidates in diverse sectors such as IT, Software, Banking, Pharmacy, Technical, Accounts, and Sales & Marketing. Candidates possessing qualifications like SSC, ITI, Diploma, Graduation, B. Tech, B. Pharm, or M. Pharm are eligible to participate," the post read. The Hyderabad police further said that all unemployed and eligible youth from Hyderabad and nearby districts can attend the event with their educational certificates, personal details, and supporting documents. "Selected candidates will receive spot offer letters from participating organizations," the police said. Hyderabad Police Bust Grindr-Based Drug Racket: 2 Peddlers Arrested, 7 Consumers, Including Sex Worker, Detained; MDMA Worth INR 15 Lakh Seized.

Hyderabad Police Announces Mega Job Mela on October 30

𝗠𝗲𝗴𝗮 𝗝𝗼𝗯 𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗮 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲, 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 As part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week (October 21–31, 2025), the South West Zone, Hyderabad City Police, in association with Deccan Blasters, is organizing a Mega Job Mela on… pic.twitter.com/UxWGx6xAwI — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) October 28, 2025

