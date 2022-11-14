The Mehrauli Police solved a 6-month-old murder case after it arrested a person identified as Aftab. According to police, Aftab was accused of for killing a woman identified as Shraddha. He had chopped her body into pieces before disposing them of. Officials from Delhi police said that the victim and the accused fell in love while working in Mumba. The two came to Delhi after their families' opposed their union. "He murdered her when she started forcing him for marriage," officials from Delhi Police said. Odisha Shocker: Man Takes Wife to Delhi on Pretext of Finding Work, Marries Her Off to Haryana Resident; Arrested.

Six-Month-Old Murder Case Solved

