On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.

The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. Pakistan Claims Indian Super Sonic 'Missile-Like Flying Object' Entered Its Airspace.

It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident.

