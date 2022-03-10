Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan, Babar Iftikhar claimed on Thursday that the high-speed flying object that crashed in Mian Channu on Wednesday was a supersonic missile that originated from India. He further added that India has to explain the incident. The DG ISPR said that the Pakistan Army was also conducting a detailed inquiry into this matter.

Watch Video:

DG ISPR Press Conference - 10 March 2022 https://t.co/W5HTbFll3V — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 10, 2022

See Tweet:

Pakistan claims Indian projectile (super sonic flying object) entered into its territory & has been downed. — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) March 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)